Wendy's Gets Festive With 12 Days Of Holiday Deals

Any fast food connoisseur knows that Wendy's is pretty cheap compared to most other quick-service establishments, but this holiday season, the restaurant is apparently going even easier on customers' wallets. Per a press release, the fast food chain is giving fans 12 Days of Holiday Offers. Each day from December 9 to 20, Wendy's will offer a deal on a different menu item. On all but one day, that deal will get you a fan-favorite item for free.

The chain recently unveiled its Wendy's 2023 Unwrapped, a play on Spotify's popular yearly personal round-up, Spotify Wrapped. Wendy's 2023 Unwrapped has revealed the restaurant's most popular menu items, and it's clear that fans' preferences were taken into consideration when items were selected for the 12 Days of Holiday Offers. To snag these offers, all you have to do is head to the Wendy's app Reward Store or visit the chain's website. Go to the "Offers" section and use the daily deal on a mobile order, online order, or digital card. If you opt for the digital card, you can scan it in person at your Wendy's drive-thru or inside when you order.