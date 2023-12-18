Fast Food Biscuits Ranked From Worst To Best

We like to think of biscuits as carb-filled bliss, the best buttery way to start or end the day, and arguably the finest bread-based eat to come out of the Southern U.S. And, as with many things, they're best when made at home by a mawmaw who goes out of her way to call you sugar. But alas, the world is not perfect, and if you want to enjoy an (allegedly) freshly made biscuit at a reasonable price that didn't just pop out of a Pillsbury can, you have no choice but to turn to fast food.

Don't be scared! Take our hand, because we're going to help you through this by ranking some of the hottest biscuits on the fast food market to help you give your rose to the right buttery bachelor.

Some of these biscuits are sold at their given restaurant from the time its locations open to the time they close, while others only stick around when breakfast is served. No matter when they can be enjoyed, we ranked them all by the same criteria. In order to truly gauge which of these fast food biscuits is the top dog, we judged these Southern-inspired sides ourselves, ranking them based on moistness, buttery flavor, and crispy texture. So throw on your cowboy hat and boots. After buying and then trying biscuits available near us and chowing down practically non-stop from 9:30 a.m. to noon (we were committed, y'all), here's our ranking of some of the best and worst fast food biscuits out there.