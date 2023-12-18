Go On A Wine Adventure With Costco's Mind-Blowing 24-Bottle Pack

Regardless of the time of year, you can save money on wine at Costco. Recently, the wholesale store brought its members an even better deal than before. Costco is offering 24 half-bottle packs of wine for just $74.99. To save you a little mental math, that means that each bottle costs around $3. Each bottle is 375 ml of wine. For reference, a standard-size bottle is 750 ml. It'd be tough to find a more reasonably priced bottle of wine than that, and in the middle of the holidays, many of us find ourselves needing to pick up more bottles than we normally do or searching for last-minute gifts. Either way, this might be a worthy investment.

If you're a Costco fan, then you won't be surprised to hear that these packs aren't just a good deal; They're also carefully curated. The packs come in two themes: "Take a Wine Adventure" and "Around the World in 24 Wines." You can also opt for a half-sized pack with "Around the World in 12 Wines."