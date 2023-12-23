What, Exactly, Is Vegan Caviar?

While caviar has long been a symbol of luxury and class, the reality is that the flavor and texture of fish eggs are very polarizing for those who get the opportunity to taste them. Some people find that fish eggs resemble the unpleasant flavor of the ocean while others love the salty, fishy taste. The texture is also important when consuming fish eggs since you're not supposed to chew caviar but have it melt in your mouth, allowing its buttery flavor to release slowly.

Of course, those who follow a vegan diet don't eat any animal products and wouldn't be able to try real caviar. However, the goal with vegan alternatives to animal-based foods is to replicate the taste and texture of the original. While there are many vegan seafood options that you shouldn't buy, caviar doesn't seem to be one of them.

Vegan caviar can be done in a variety of ways; one popular method is using seaweed or kelp. Since these sea vegetables are types of marine-based algae, they already contain many similar flavor notes to caviar like the salt water and brinyness.