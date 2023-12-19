When Cleaning A Toaster Oven, Don't Just Dump The Crumb Tray
Convenient and versatile, toaster ovens usually sit on the kitchen countertop, making them an accessible appliance for those who want to cook something quickly or don't have a traditional oven. Of course, this makes the crumbs and grease that build up on the appliance over time even more visible.
There are simple tricks to ensure food cooks evenly and common mistakes to avoid like overcrowding the metal rack inside and leaving your toaster oven dirty. When bread, bagels, or even hash browns and pastries get placed inside to toast, they may drop crumbs or leave a residue on the bottom of your toaster oven. This not only can leave your toaster looking worse for wear but it may cause it to smell bad when it's turned on as the food particles burn.
Therefore, when it comes time to give your toaster oven a deep clean, it can seem daunting because of all the nooks and crannies food pieces have gotten into. However, leaving the old food scraps at the bottom of your toaster is also a fire hazard. Therefore, it's important to not only dump the crumb tray but thoroughly clean your toaster oven from the inside out. Often, the outside of your toaster is overlooked, but a dirty appliance can quickly start to feel like an eyesore in your kitchen so cleaning the exterior is a great habit to get into.
Streamline the cleaning process
According to Christine Brown from Revolution Cooking (via CNN), you should always start by unplugging the toaster from the wall. Then, place the tray and rack in the sink and scrub them with soapy water. To get rid of crumbs stuck in the appliance, you can shake it over the sink as well. Finally, giving the inside and outside of your toaster a deep scrub can help you remove any splattered food that's gotten stuck.
The glass door, handles, and outside of the appliance often get forgotten about but wiping down these areas can keep your toaster oven looking newer for longer. Use a damp cloth or sponge on the outside but avoid something rough (like the harsh side of a sponge) that could cause scratches. It's best to clean your toaster about once a week but if you choose to do it more frequently after toasting, just make sure it's cooled down completely.
A TikTok user demonstrated how the knobs on the outside of the toaster can be removed for cleaning and noted how wiping down the glass makes a huge difference in the overall appearance of the toaster. Reddit users also shared cleaning advice for toaster ovens. One claimed that "vinegar and lemon/orange peel" not only works well in water to "cut the grease" but also leaves a pleasant scent behind. While cleaning a toaster oven isn't the most appealing task, knowing how to do a thorough job is helpful.