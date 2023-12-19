When Cleaning A Toaster Oven, Don't Just Dump The Crumb Tray

Convenient and versatile, toaster ovens usually sit on the kitchen countertop, making them an accessible appliance for those who want to cook something quickly or don't have a traditional oven. Of course, this makes the crumbs and grease that build up on the appliance over time even more visible.

There are simple tricks to ensure food cooks evenly and common mistakes to avoid like overcrowding the metal rack inside and leaving your toaster oven dirty. When bread, bagels, or even hash browns and pastries get placed inside to toast, they may drop crumbs or leave a residue on the bottom of your toaster oven. This not only can leave your toaster looking worse for wear but it may cause it to smell bad when it's turned on as the food particles burn.

Therefore, when it comes time to give your toaster oven a deep clean, it can seem daunting because of all the nooks and crannies food pieces have gotten into. However, leaving the old food scraps at the bottom of your toaster is also a fire hazard. Therefore, it's important to not only dump the crumb tray but thoroughly clean your toaster oven from the inside out. Often, the outside of your toaster is overlooked, but a dirty appliance can quickly start to feel like an eyesore in your kitchen so cleaning the exterior is a great habit to get into.