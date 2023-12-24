Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Chafing Dish

If you own a chafing dish –- a serving tray designed to keep prepared food hot -– you likely only break it out for big group meals. And if you're like many people, you probably serve a few big meals during the fall and winter holidays.

But while using a chafing dish might seem simple, there are a lot of ways it can go wrong. The risks of a serving mishap can be a lot more serious than cold mashed potatoes, and might include food-borne illnesses. That said, you might be surprised to learn that chafing dishes are very useful for a wide variety of dishes, from larger meals like a roast or casserole to sides like gravy. They're also a lot easier to use than you might think, and most chafing dishes have the same components and work the same way. We looked at recommendations from catering brands as well as kitchen tool product makers for the best practices of how to use and not use chaffing dishes in composing this piece.

Let's dig into the benefits and features of chafing dishes, and how to use them correctly -– and safely.