How To Order Extra-Crispy Chicken Nuggets At McDonald's

McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are famous for a reason. Still, if you've ever wished that your order of McNuggets was just a bit crispier, you're not alone. Crispiness is almost as important a component of chicken nuggets as the chicken itself, so there's a good reason why we want the maximum crispiness in every bite we take. Interestingly, there's a way to ensure this every time you order at McDonald's.

To get your McDonald's McNuggets extra crispy, simply ask for them extra crispy. We're used to McDonald's food having a standard that we're all familiar with, so can you really just ask them to cook things differently? It turns out that you can, and it might just give you the best chicken nuggets you've ever eaten. The desire for extra crispy chicken nuggets is so common that it's taken TikTok by storm. Many content creators have tested the "extra-crispy" request on camera to prove the ease and success of making the simple distinction when ordering. One creator even said, "These might be the best nuggets I've ever had at McDonald's" (via TikTok).