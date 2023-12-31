False Facts About Pickles You Thought Were True

As a staple in many American pantries, pickles offer more than just a palate-cleansing effect, enhancing the rich flavors of your next bite. Intriguingly, a 2015 study published in Psychiatry Research suggests that frequent consumption of fermented foods, like these succulent, fermented veggies, might also help alleviate chronic social anxiety, providing a savory respite for individuals prone to high levels of neuroticism.

Everyone should have a favorite pickle, whether kosher dill, cornichons, or bread and butter chips. But even ardent pickle fans, who happily stack up jars on their pantry shelves, don't know that these crunchy and sour treats have been shrouded in myths for ages, adding an intriguing layer to the pleasure of your beloved pickle type.

Many so-called pickle facts thrive on half-truths you've probably never thought to question. Some people believe pickles have absolutely zero calories. Others believe a darker color means spoilage, while some think vinegar-soaked pickles are immortal. None of these alleged facts are true — so it's time we debunk them for good. Read on as we uncover false pickle facts you thought were true but are, in reality, myths worth challenging.