Would You Pay $1K To Eat At Times Square Bubba Gump Shrimp On NYE?

On December 31, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open for business in Times Square. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., one $1,015 ticket will get you into the restaurant, as long as you're 18 or older. Just because you make it into the restaurant, though, doesn't mean you'll actually be able to see the ball drop from the window, as the event's website specifies.

Despite the possibility of missing the live ball drop, there are still plenty of offerings that come with the hefty purchase. Ticket holders will have access to a premium open bar all night long, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can also enjoy hors d'oeuvres, followed by a full entrée buffet and multiple dessert stations. The event will also feature a D.J., live entertainment, and free New Year's Eve party favors.

There are plenty of people who likely won't consider these perks worth the ticket price. Others, though, may want to embrace the uniquely festive atmosphere the restaurant will no doubt provide. Of course, there are other restaurants and landmark Times Square businesses where revelers can flock to for the big night, but worth noting is that Bubba Gump's tickets are right in the middle of the current price range — tickets at the Marriott Marquis are over $12,000.