Would You Pay $1K To Eat At Times Square Bubba Gump Shrimp On NYE?
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is one of the most well-known restaurants that tourists in NYC love to visit when they're checking out Times Square or preparing to catch a show on Broadway. Now, according to a report from CBS, you can watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve from the comfort of a booth at the Forrest Gump-inspired restaurant — but it will cost you.
Visiting Times Square in person to watch the ball drop every December 31 is a beloved tradition for many, and the notion of doing so without being freezing cold and trapped in a rowdy crowd likely makes the idea even more appealing. To help folks achieve this dream, plenty of hotels and restaurants sell tickets to watch the ball drop from inside their establishments, where partiers can get food, drinks, and live music. If you want to be right in the middle of the action this year surrounded by fun and plenty of seafood, you can head over to Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., but take note: The price tag is $1,015 apiece.
A $1,000 ticket will get you quite a few perks
On December 31, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. will be open for business in Times Square. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., one $1,015 ticket will get you into the restaurant, as long as you're 18 or older. Just because you make it into the restaurant, though, doesn't mean you'll actually be able to see the ball drop from the window, as the event's website specifies.
Despite the possibility of missing the live ball drop, there are still plenty of offerings that come with the hefty purchase. Ticket holders will have access to a premium open bar all night long, as well as a champagne toast at midnight. Guests can also enjoy hors d'oeuvres, followed by a full entrée buffet and multiple dessert stations. The event will also feature a D.J., live entertainment, and free New Year's Eve party favors.
There are plenty of people who likely won't consider these perks worth the ticket price. Others, though, may want to embrace the uniquely festive atmosphere the restaurant will no doubt provide. Of course, there are other restaurants and landmark Times Square businesses where revelers can flock to for the big night, but worth noting is that Bubba Gump's tickets are right in the middle of the current price range — tickets at the Marriott Marquis are over $12,000.