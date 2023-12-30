What's The Meaning Of Round Fruits For The New Year?

With the arrival of a new year come many old traditions. Alongside well-known practices like popping champagne corks and counting down to midnight, there are also more regional customs from specific countries or cities. One such example of a New Year's food tradition comes from the Philippines, where the name of the game is round fruits. People who abide by this custom eat 13 round fruits leading up to the holiday to bring about good fortune in the coming year. But what's the meaning behind this tradition?

Let's start with the number. While many may perceive 13 as unlucky, there's a valid reason this custom calls for this specific number of fruits. It's a classic "one more for good luck" situation — 12 of the round fruits represent the months of the year, and the bonus fruit gives a boost of good fortune. Some versions of this tradition change the number of fruits to 12, like in the U.S. and Europe, but Filipino tradition considers the number 13 to be lucky and doesn't associate it with any negativity. By eating a fruit for every month of the coming year (plus an extra one for good measure), you're hoping to ensure security and ease for the next 365 days. As for the shape of the fruit, round fruits like oranges or lychees represent the shape of a coin, equating to prosperity.