Burnt Sugar In A Pan Is A Nightmare. Here's How To Clean It

Who hasn't been faced with burnt sugar in one of their pots or pans? Unfortunately, this is one of the more difficult cookware-cleaning problems you can encounter. Even so, if you happen to find yourself with a pan covered in crusted-on burnt sugar, that doesn't mean it's time to ditch your favorite pan. There's a simple way to get it squeaky clean and, believe it or not, all you need is boiling water.

Sometimes, cleaning a stubborn stain on your cookware isn't about time, effort, or supplies — it's about knowing exactly the right steps to take. This is the case with burnt sugar, as well; there are plenty of methods for saving your burnt pots and pans that will do the trick, but some require excessive scrubbing and sometimes chemicals and kitchen cleaning products that you might want to keep off of surfaces that touch your food. This is why the boiling water method is the best option for that bothersome stuck-on sugar, and it's as easy as it sounds — just boil some water in the problem pot and let it dissolve the sugar. Besides water, all you need for this simple method is your stove, a sponge or brush, and a kitchen tool like a silicone spatula or wooden spoon.