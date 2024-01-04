Burnt Sugar In A Pan Is A Nightmare. Here's How To Clean It
Who hasn't been faced with burnt sugar in one of their pots or pans? Unfortunately, this is one of the more difficult cookware-cleaning problems you can encounter. Even so, if you happen to find yourself with a pan covered in crusted-on burnt sugar, that doesn't mean it's time to ditch your favorite pan. There's a simple way to get it squeaky clean and, believe it or not, all you need is boiling water.
Sometimes, cleaning a stubborn stain on your cookware isn't about time, effort, or supplies — it's about knowing exactly the right steps to take. This is the case with burnt sugar, as well; there are plenty of methods for saving your burnt pots and pans that will do the trick, but some require excessive scrubbing and sometimes chemicals and kitchen cleaning products that you might want to keep off of surfaces that touch your food. This is why the boiling water method is the best option for that bothersome stuck-on sugar, and it's as easy as it sounds — just boil some water in the problem pot and let it dissolve the sugar. Besides water, all you need for this simple method is your stove, a sponge or brush, and a kitchen tool like a silicone spatula or wooden spoon.
Use boiling water to melt away burnt sugar residue
The first step in cleaning off all of that burnt sugar is to fill your pan with water, ensuring that you cover the entirety of your stain. Put the pan on the stove, and let the water reach a full boil. Once it does so, lower the heat, and let it simmer for anywhere between five and 10 minutes. The boiling water will loosen the sugar and melt it enough to separate it from the pan's surface. Once the sugar begins melting, use a spatula or wooden spoon to stir the water. This will separate more of the loosened sugar from the pan. For any remaining bits, gently scrape the sugar off of the pan with your tool.
When you're finished, remove the pan from the heat and let the water cool before pouring it out. You can also use your sponge or brush to remove any excess sugar before washing your pan. If you find that some of the burnt-on sugar is still attached, you can simply repeat the boiling process. If the burnt-on sugar is particularly thick or stubborn in certain places, try adding a cup of vinegar to your water before boiling it to further loosen the crusty stains and make it easier to get your pan sparkling like new again.