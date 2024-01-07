How Lemons Combat Bad Breath Better Than Other Fruits

Having bad breath, or even the thought of having bad breath, can set any social interaction on edge. Nobody wants to open their mouth and instantly reveal they were nibbling on a particularly stinky cheese at lunch. It's an especially tough break for food lovers, given that some of the tastiest things also tend to bring about halitosis.

Along with the benefits of having a consistent oral hygiene routine, eating certain foods can counter bad breath. According to Colgate, fruit is a proven remedy. Munching on an apple assists with saliva production and scrapes food residue off your teeth. However, citrus fruits like oranges and lemons have the added advantage of a high level of vitamin C, which prevents further growth of bacteria in the mouth (via Gentle Dental of Michigan).

There are two key advantages lemons hold above oranges, one being ease of access. Although it's common to come across a lemon wedge nestled in your drink at a bar or restaurant or on the side of your plate if you've ordered a dish that benefits from a little squeeze of lemon juice, asking for an orange wedge in your water might get you some strange looks. The second advantage is, aptly, smell. The oils in oranges leave behind a strong odor, especially on hands. You may counteract smelly breath, but oranges will bring about a new problem — smelly hands.