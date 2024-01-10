Kit Kat Vs Walmart's Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bar - Which Is Better?

In 1935, a chocolate wafer candy of prestige, of honor, of England was born to the world. Known as the Kit Kat, this posh treat has delighted us with its taste and the wild and wacky flavors only available in Japan. In 2023, our favorite chocolate wafer candy bar got a discount brother. Last year, Walmart's clan of Mars candy knockoffs arrived on the scene, including copies of classics like Twix, Snickers, and Three Musketeers. Among them, with a name you have to take a deep breath to say, was the Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers Bar. Some people on the interwebs have claimed Walmart's version actually tastes better than the treat it copies. Today, we're putting these whispers to the test.

We bought a Kit Kat and a Great Value Milk Chocolate Crispy Wafers Bar, and instead of just comparing how close the knockoff resembled the original, pitted them against each other in a chocolatey candy free-for-all to see which was the superior chocolate wafer bar. We judged these two in six categories: price, chocolate quality, wafer snap, chocolate-to-wafer ratio, and taste. We declared one bar a winner of each division, but only one stood out as the best chocolate wafer candy at Walmart. Here are the results.