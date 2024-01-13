The Best New Food Gadgets From CES 2024

CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is one of the biggest technology events in the world. The Consumer Technology Association's annual showcase presents the newest upcoming technologies in all areas. If you want to take a look into the future, this event is the place to be. The 2024 event hosted over 4,000 presenters, which included upwards of 1,200 startups. Over 130,000 guests attended the event to see what's headed our way in terms of tech, and of course, Mashed was front and center to see what technology will soon be changing the way people prepare and enjoy food.

This year, Mashed awarded four up-and-coming pieces of tech that we think are most likely to change the culinary world as we know it. From using A.I. to improve your grilling experience to an air fryer that can help anyone cook anything, these appliances are all very different but are sure to be highly anticipated. Mashed gave the Innovation Award to two particularly pioneering gadgets, while two others claimed our Best of CES 2024 title. Ready to see what could be on your kitchen wishlist in no time? Here are our favorite new food gadgets from CES 2024.