Details About Fishwife From Shark Tank

When you think of fish in a can, tuna is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But it is so much more than that. Whether it's Andrew Zimmern's favorite tinned fish brand José Gourmet, which makes a smoked trout in olive oil that has converted plenty of skeptics, or prefer King Oscar's lightly smoked herring fillets as a snack with your crackers, there are so many options. These fish have not only inspired hunger but also startup.

After spending time in Europe, Becca Millstein was delighted at all the different colors and styles of tinned fishes she found while studying in Spain and wished there was something similar in the U.S. In 2020, Millstein was working for a music startup and living with her friend, Caroline Goldfarb, when Covid hit. To avoid going to the grocery store as often, they began eating a lot of conservas, which is what canned fish is called in Spain and Portugal. "It's one of the only shelf-stable, very nutritious, protein-rich foods, and it's also just as easy to eat quickly between Zoom meetings," she told Mast. "I just could sense that tinned fish was a moment that was about to happen."

When she noticed friends on social media also eating tinned fish, and realized there were no U.S.-based tinned seafood companies yet, she knew what she had to do. "It was a destiny moment," she said. By December 2020, Millstein and Goldfarb's new company, Fishwife, officially launched.