Is There Really A Difference Between Pat's And Geno's Cheesesteaks?

If Philadelphia is known for two things, it's got to be its signature cheesesteak sandwiches and its passionate, loyal locals. In the ongoing debate about which Philadelphia shop has the best cheesesteak sandwich, two names come up as a true rivalry — Pat's and Geno's. But is there any actual difference between these two Philadelphia cheesesteak legends?

Both serve a fairly traditional Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich 24 hours a day on Passyunk Avenue. Both signature sandwiches consist of chopped steak, onions, and your choice of cheese — provolone, American, or Whiz. The differences are so minor that you may hardly notice them, despite what loyal fans of each allege. For one, the two shops currently use different bread providers. Geno's and Pat's use Aversa and Liscio's, respectively, but recently, they have used the same rolls. The only distinct difference is the meat, but not how it tastes. Pat's cooks and serves its beef in thin slices, while Geno's chops the slices into small cubes. And that's about the extent of that. No mysterious, special imported Cheese Whiz or flavor-enhanced onions. So, why do these two Philly cheesesteak joints find themselves as the stars in a decades-long rivalry? That seems to be the consequences of history, Rocky Balboa, and potentially a bit of cheeky marketing.