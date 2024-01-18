How Long Does Unopened Red Wine Really Last?

Red wine has a rich history dating back to Greek and Roman civilizations. This age-old beverage is known for its versatile flavor profiles and complex mouthfeel. Of course, how grapes are processed into red wine has changed over the years, but the fermentation method is still central to the process today.

Wine is often said to get better with age, but this idea has led some consumers to wonder how long unopened red wine lasts. Red wine can remain shelf stable for many years due to the sugars in the grapes converting to alcohol during fermentation, which is a natural preservation method that prevents unwanted bacterial growth. However, according to Healthline, the true shelf life depends on the type of wine and the printed expiration date, with boxed wine expiring much faster than bottled wine.

While fine wine, bottled and kept in a cool, dark space like a wine cellar, will last up to a decade or more, unopened regular red wine is typically good for two to three years longer than the expiration date listed on the bottle. If you purchase wine intended for cooking, its shelf life is somewhere in the middle — around three to five years longer than the bottle's date. However, just because wine can be stored for a long time doesn't mean saving it is the best option.