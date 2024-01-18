How Long Does Unopened Red Wine Really Last?
Red wine has a rich history dating back to Greek and Roman civilizations. This age-old beverage is known for its versatile flavor profiles and complex mouthfeel. Of course, how grapes are processed into red wine has changed over the years, but the fermentation method is still central to the process today.
Wine is often said to get better with age, but this idea has led some consumers to wonder how long unopened red wine lasts. Red wine can remain shelf stable for many years due to the sugars in the grapes converting to alcohol during fermentation, which is a natural preservation method that prevents unwanted bacterial growth. However, according to Healthline, the true shelf life depends on the type of wine and the printed expiration date, with boxed wine expiring much faster than bottled wine.
While fine wine, bottled and kept in a cool, dark space like a wine cellar, will last up to a decade or more, unopened regular red wine is typically good for two to three years longer than the expiration date listed on the bottle. If you purchase wine intended for cooking, its shelf life is somewhere in the middle — around three to five years longer than the bottle's date. However, just because wine can be stored for a long time doesn't mean saving it is the best option.
Not all wine is made for aging
Most shoppers don't want to deal with the inconvenience of buying a bottle of wine that can't be enjoyed until a decade passes. Therefore, almost all of the wine you see on store shelves is sold with immediate consumption in mind. However, some rare bottles of wine are pricey because the aging process has already happened at the winery. Time investment and proper storage oversight are factored into the overall cost of the bottle.
Sam Tuttle, wine director at Des Moines's Oak Park restaurant, told Veranda that fresh wine is almost always the best but added that the price is imperative when determining its longevity. While "aging potential" doesn't exist in wines under $25, most $100 bottles can remain unopened for longer and continue to improve. Nevertheless, Tuttle noted that bottles over $1,000 are seldom "ready to drink" when sold.
While the rare bottle of red wine can get better with age, most are at peak quality once on store shelves. Ideally, the drinking window for red wine should be within the year it was purchased or before the "best by" date. However, this relates to the wine's flavor and texture, not the safety of its consumption. It's rare for unopened wine to make you sick, but checking for signs of spoilage within that two- to 10-year window is a good rule of thumb.