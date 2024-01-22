What Happened To Hot Potato Cafe From Kitchen Nightmares?

Hot Potato Cafe appeared on "Kitchen Nightmares" in Season 3, Episode 1, marking Gordon Ramsay's first visit to the City of Brotherly Love and the first time he walked out on a restaurant, convinced the owners have no passion or drive to improve things. Sisters Claire and Kathryn Keller, with their sister-in-law, Erin Keller, opened Hot Potato Cafe in 2007 in Fishtown, a neighborhood in East Philadelphia where they grew up. While they thought it would be fun to open a neighborhood restaurant, they all underestimated how big of an undertaking it would be.

Eight months after opening, Philadelphia Weekly food critic Brian McManus visited the restaurant and was less than thrilled about the food, writing a scathing review titled "Spuddy Hell" about "strange" buffalo chicken dip, "brownish-gray liquid" potato soup, and green beans that were "flash-fried into oblivion." According to the sisters, the result was a suddenly empty restaurant devoid of customers. They invested their life savings into the business to keep it afloat.

None of them had worked in a kitchen, nor could they afford to hire staff, so they brought on Kathryn's niece, Danielle, to run the kitchen because she had some restaurant experience. However, the 21-year-old's previous experience wasn't nearly enough to turn the restaurant around.