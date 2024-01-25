Is It Safe To Eat Bubble Gum From Old Packs Of Trading Cards?

Many of us have warm, fuzzy memories of exiting a hobby store and busting open the pack of trading cards we just bought to get to that powdery, sweet bubble gum inside. The urge to reclaim the stuff we enjoyed as kids can be sometimes uncontrollable, so it's no surprise that a few of us out there have given into the temptation of eating that exact gum, only decades later! While it likely won't strike you down then and there, eating 30-year-old confections, regardless of whether they've been safely encased and preserved, is certainly questionable. But what are the risks involved?

The composition of, shall we say, "vintage" gum is a critical aspect to consider. Over the years, the ingredients in gum may change, leading to alterations in taste, texture, and, more importantly, safety. The aging process might cause sugar crystallization, altering the gum's texture and making it less palatable. Additionally, softeners and flavorings may degrade over time, impacting both the taste and safety of the gum. Storage conditions play a pivotal role in determining the safety of vintage gum. Exposure to fluctuating temperatures, humidity, or light can accelerate the degradation of gum ingredients. Ideally, all gum should be stored in a cool, dry place to maintain its quality. However, the potential conditions in which these trading card packs have been stored (attics, basements, or garages) may have varied. Unfavorable storage conditions increase the likelihood of the gum experiencing deterioration, potentially compromising its edibility.