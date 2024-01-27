The Cheapest Steak At Popular Steakhouse Chains Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Love a good steak but hate the expense? We're right there with you. While there's always a time and place to spend the big bucks on a delicious steak dinner, the truth is that some cuts of meat on even the fanciest menu are not only the most affordable but pretty darn scrumptious as well. Having said that, not every inexpensive steak on steakhouse menus falls into this category of savory steak decadence. There are quite a few low-priced menu items out there that fail to impress us, making the price point much more understandable, given the texture and taste. So, which is it?
In this selection, we provide you with the lowest-priced steak on 13 of the most popular steakhouse menus and give you our opinion on how each one fares, based on our examination of customer reviews as we'll further outline. Referencing the opinions of customers along with general menu comparisons, including pricing (as of January 2024, dependent on location), sizing, and accompaniments, we're confident we can inform you of the best and worst cheap steak options on steakhouse menus. Without further ado, let's dive into the cheapest steak at every steakhouse ranked worst to best.
13. Sizzler – Tri-Tip Sirloin
When it comes to Sizzler, the cheapest steak on the menu is the 8-ounce Tri-Tip Sirloin. Unfortunately, though inexpensive, this steak turns out to probably not even be worth its $23 price tag. That's right, you have to pay over $20 for a tri-tip sirloin and a side dish despite the consensus that the steak isn't really all that good to begin with.
So, what exactly are consumers saying? Apparently, the steak isn't flavorful even though the restaurant website describes this grab as "perfectly seasoned and full of flavor." In addition, a couple of customers claim that the texture of the steak comes out quite tough, even when cooked to medium doneness. We can't imagine what a well-done steak must taste like. Because of this, we would recommend skipping the chewy and flavorless sirloin served at Sizzler and saving your money for a meal that's worth it.
12. Logan's Roadhouse – Center-Cut Sirloin
Sirloin steaks often have a reputation for being a less desirable cut of meat when compared to other steaks. Unfortunately, Logan's Roadhouse 6-ounce sirloin serves as a prime example of this belief. Although we admittedly haven't found a ton of reviews for this item, the comments concerning this inexpensive cut haven't been good.
Some customers have blasted the center-cut sirloin as tough, chewy, and overall unenjoyable. And while the waitstaff may try to convince you otherwise, multiple patrons have voiced similar concerns. One reviewer on Facebook claimed her sirloin tips were dry, which matches a similar Yelp report concerning Logan's traditional sirloin steak. And though priced at an affordable $15.50 for 6 ounces, we aren't sure that attempting to shred a tough, dry, and chewy steak with our teeth is our idea of a bargain at this point.
If you decide to take a chance and go with the sirloin at Logan's, you can at least celebrate knowing that you'll be given the choice of two sides, along with the option to upgrade your dish with extra meat, such as shrimp, chicken, or ribs. Your drink will cost extra, and some premium sides will likely include an upcharge. But when it comes to the steak, it'll be up to you to decide whether the entree is actually worth your dollar.
11. Texas Roadhouse – Road Kill (aka chopped steak)
Most people love the Road Kill Steak served at Texas Roadhouse, although recent reviews seem to indicate that the meal is starting to trend a bit controversial. Priced at around $12.50, this is one of the cheapest steak options on the menu, and for good reason. This particular beefy grab is made of chopped steak served with two sides, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled onions, along with jack cheese melted on top for a flavorful dining experience.
So, what's the problem with this chopped steak grab? Some customers claim the company sometimes gets it wrong during preparation, and one even declared that portion sizes are getting increasingly smaller with less of those aforementioned savory toppings. With the decrease in size, the steak sometimes cooks up differently, causing some patrons quite a headache, especially if they loved the dish before the supposed changes were made.
We're not sure how accurate these accusations are, but if you order the Road Kill from Texas Roadhouse and come face to face with a small, dry, and scantily clad slab of hamburger meat, you'll know why previous fans of the dish tried to warn you.
10. Fogo de Chão – Filet Mignon Tenderloin
This may come as a surprise, but on occasion, the filet mignon — known to be an exceptional cut of meat — may very well be the cheapest item on a steakhouse menu. This is the case at popular Brazilian chain steakhouse Fogo de Chão, and from what we can tell, it is a great pick to boot.
At the time of publication, the filet mignon served at Fogo de Chão was going for $24 for 8 ounces. The steak doesn't appear to come with any side dishes, which is a bummer but not totally unexpected since plenty of other steakhouses don't include sides either. Nevertheless, customers who have tried the filet mignon here seem to love it, though over-saltiness may pose an issue for some — but that's up for debate. Either way, if you're in the mood for an excellent cut of meat but don't want to spend a ton of money, the filet mignon at Fogo de Chão might be the perfect option for you.
9. The Palm – Center-Cut Filet
Described as a center-cut filet, this 8-ounce beauty receives somewhat mixed reviews from the crowd. On The Palm's website, the description states that the steak is flavorfully seasoned with salt and herb-brushed olive oil and served with a sprig of thyme. Since The Palm is considered an upscale restaurant, the pricing reflects its regality, as the establishment charges $58 per center-cut filet.
But back to those mixed reviews. One patron scathingly remarks that everything, including the steaks, came out too quickly and tasted of microwave-quality flavor — definitely not what you'd expect for a high-end restaurant. Others had quite a different take, proposing the filet tastes excellent and is cooked perfectly. Which of the two opinions is true, we aren't sure. Still, given that only one guest is claiming the steak is trash while others deem it amazing, we're more inclined to believe the latter over the former.
8. Morton's Steakhouse – Filet Mignon
We'll warn you now — cheap isn't really "cheap" when it comes to choosing steak options at Morton's Steakhouse. Having said this, although the cheapest steak option at Morton's Steakhouse happens to be $54 at the time of publication, the filet mignon au jus tastes as delicious as you'd imagine, making the price just about worth it.
Reviewers on Yelp have spoken and indeed believe that the 8-ounce filet mignon served at Morton's is well worth its price tag. Customers describe it as having a delectable flavor and being perfectly cooked, something we come to expect for a high-quality steak cut like this. It doesn't appear that the steaks come with any sort of side dish, but the ones featured on the menu, like button mushrooms with spinach and sour cream mashed potatoes, seem like they'd pair perfectly with this noteworthy savory steak filet option.
7. The Capital Grille – Filet Mignon
This is probably one of the most expensive inexpensive options we've found, but for steak this good, you might ignore the price tag — especially on special occasions. Much like Morton's Steakhouse, The Capital Grille features filet mignon as one of its cheapest steaks, but at $65 you may not see this as so cheap. Indeed, we agree the price tag is hiked up, but then again, that is to be expected when you choose fine dining locations like The Capital Grille.
The 10-ounce filet mignon featured on the menu is described by satisfied guests as a winner of a dish. The taste is absolutely excellent, and when paired with yummy sides like grilled asparagus and mushrooms, it can make for a dining experience fit for royalty. You'll want to note that, like most fine dining establishments, you shouldn't expect to get a free side dish with your filet mignon or other steak options, but rather, you order these items separately. Nevertheless, for the cheapest steak on the menu, the filet mignon turns out to be a solid pick — even if the price tag is a bit higher than one might expect.
6. J. Alexander — Steak 'n' Fries
Steak 'n' Fries evokes memories of an inexpensive menu item at a hole-in-the-wall ma and pa shop, doesn't it? That's why we were a little surprised to see this entree introduced on an upscale restaurant menu. Despite our initial reaction, we were pleased to see that the affordable dish at J. Alexander has received great reviews from the people who try it.
To be honest, we're not quite sure what type of steak this is, as the restaurant neglects to specify on its menu. The size of the steak is also not mentioned, which makes it hard to know whether or not it's worth $33. Still, people seem to like it, even if the reviews are limited. This mystery steak is topped with herbed butter, no doubt making for a savory and juicy bite, but we couldn't help but notice the fine print above the steak on the menu.
Ordering your steak well-done, or even medium-well, is not recommended, and there's no guarantee the chefs will prepare it per your request. This is something to keep in mind, especially if you like your steak cooked all the way through. Either way, because of the limitations on preparation options and the lack of information concerning the type and size of the steak, we're going to rank this one a little lower than some of the other grabs on this list.
5. Mastro's Steakhouse – Petite Filet
We've got this steak ranked a bit lower than the top spot, but rest assured, it's not because the petite filet at Mastro's Steakhouse isn't good. According to customers, the filet here is wonderful but the size is also quite small, especially considering the price you pay. If you go in particularly hungry, you shouldn't expect to snag an 8-ounce filet as the most affordable option as you might at other high-end restaurants — instead, you'll have to settle for the 6-ounce and still pay a little over $50 for it. Ouch.
Is it worth it? Maybe. A lot of the customer feedback states that the meat tastes great; however, there aren't quite enough reviews for us to go haywire and rank this as the topmost pick. Still, if you have a light appetite or plan to load up on side dishes (scalloped potatoes or white cheddar mac and cheese, anyone?), then the 6-ounce petite filet from Mastro's Steakhouse might be just the pick for you.
4. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse – Petite Filet
The petite filet at Ruth's Chris goes for around $52 for 8 ounces at the time of publication, and, according to fans, it's a delicious treat. Like many of the upscale options on this list, $52 may seem like a lot or a little, depending on your frame of reference. Even so, this petite steak is by no means run-of-the-mill, and it's described as tender, juicy, succulent, and delicious. Still, don't expect to get a side dish with your steak the way you might at cheaper restaurants, so picking the perfect pair up for this savory entree may hit up your wallet — but boy, is it worth it.
Choose from a sweet potato casserole, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, and more, or pair your steak with delicious add-ons like shrimp, lobster tail, blue cheese crust, and other tantalizing options. Oh, and don't forget to check out Ruth's Chris' hefty dessert menu — after all, you picked the cheapest steak on the menu, so why not hit up the bread pudding, warm apple crumb tart, or creme brulee afterward?
3. Outback Steakhouse – Center-Cut Sirloin
Most of us beef lovers know that sirloin steaks tend to be the least expensive on the menu, and it can often be a roll of the dice as to how good this cut can be. When dining at Outback Steakhouse, however, you have a good chance of scoring a cheaper steak that's also high quality.
The center-cut sirloin sold here is known for being a delicious cut of meat, with the phrase "cooked to perfection" thrown around by satisfied customers. The sirloin rings up at around $16.79 for 6 ounces, though the steak comes as big as 11 ounces (priced at $22.79 at the time of publication) for people with a hearty appetite. Each steak is dished up with a potato side of your choice, along with your choice of a second side. You can also "plus it up" by adding grilled onions, mushrooms, butter topping, grilled shrimp, and a variety of other options for a fee per topping.
All in all, though sirloin steaks tend to be hit or miss at an inexpensive price point, reviews clue us in that customers agree the one sold at Outback is a solid option. The fact that it's paired with complimentary side dishes makes us eager to hit up the chain steakhouse.
2. Fleming's – Petite Filet Mignon
Another winner at fine dining restaurants, the 8-ounce petite filet mignon at Fleming's is incredible, according to guest reports. The steak is priced at $55, which makes it the cheapest steak option on the menu. The thing is, despite the higher price tag, this steak is utter perfection. According to diners, it is always cooked perfectly to your exact specifications, and the taste is consistently off the charts.
Customers recommend ordering Fleming's potatoes (a cheesy au gratin side) to pair with your petite filet mignon, and you can also top your steak with enhancers such as herbed horseradish butter, smoked chile butter, or bearnaise butter for added flavor. Other side dish options like the chipotle macaroni and cheese or the flash-fried Brussels sprouts are excellent choices to pair with this cheap(er) steak to formulate a meal you'll remember. This savory 8-ounce filet mignon is undoubtedly a top pick.
1. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse – Filet Mignon
When it comes to top-notch high-end restaurants, most people generally expect a great steak. At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, the expectation is no different, and thankfully, this upscale restaurant delivers. It seems that most establishments of this caliber do quite well when it comes to even the cheapest steak on the menu, and as such, it is no surprise that the 8-ounce filet mignon served here has received stellar reviews.
What exactly do we mean by stellar? Comments like "ridiculously good", "the BEST filet I have ever had", and "food from heaven" are all phrases we've seen circulating online when it comes to this specific filet, making it the best fit for the number one spot. So, while most of the other high-end steakhouses feature cheaper steaks that are indeed delicious in their own right, the level of customer praise lets us know this filet is truly top-notch. Expect to get your fill and then some when dining at Del Frisco's – yes, the 8-ounce filet costs $55, but guests couldn't be more pleased.
Our ranking methodology
In order to give you a reliable ranking of the cheapest steaks on steakhouse menus ranked worst to best, we consulted customer reviews from a variety of online platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Reddit. We ranked steaks according to a number of factors, including pricing, customer opinion, side dish accompaniments, the size of each steak, and the general satisfaction level offered by the menu item. Hopefully, you now have a bit more insight into making a prime choice when it comes to choosing a prime cut of beef at these national chains.