The Cheapest Steak At Popular Steakhouse Chains Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Love a good steak but hate the expense? We're right there with you. While there's always a time and place to spend the big bucks on a delicious steak dinner, the truth is that some cuts of meat on even the fanciest menu are not only the most affordable but pretty darn scrumptious as well. Having said that, not every inexpensive steak on steakhouse menus falls into this category of savory steak decadence. There are quite a few low-priced menu items out there that fail to impress us, making the price point much more understandable, given the texture and taste. So, which is it?

In this selection, we provide you with the lowest-priced steak on 13 of the most popular steakhouse menus and give you our opinion on how each one fares, based on our examination of customer reviews as we'll further outline. Referencing the opinions of customers along with general menu comparisons, including pricing (as of January 2024, dependent on location), sizing, and accompaniments, we're confident we can inform you of the best and worst cheap steak options on steakhouse menus. Without further ado, let's dive into the cheapest steak at every steakhouse ranked worst to best.