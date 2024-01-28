The Expert Tip For Choosing The Sweetest Apple Pie And Wine Pairing

The right wine paired with apple pie enhances the overall dining experience by complementing the flavors of the dessert and creating a harmonious combination. When selecting a wine to accompany apple pie, it's essential to consider the rich, sweet, and spiced characteristics of the dessert. This choice can sometimes prove overwhelming. So, why not take an expert's advice on the subject? We spoke with Doreen Winkler, a consulting sommelier who has curated the wine lists at many fine eating establishments, including the newly opened Mishik in New York City.

When asked for the perfect wine to pair with a hot apple pie, Winkler opts for sweet varieties. "For apple pie pairing, there are a lot of different options, but a nice sweet German Riesling would be best. This pairing will probably lead to eating more pie and drinking more Riesling," Winkler explains. The flavor profile of a standard Riesling is well-suited for amplifying that of the autumn dessert. "The wine's flavors and texture will mesh well together with an apple pie ... which has notes of red apple, ripe apricot, citrus, and a beautiful texture," Winkler continues. A well-balanced Riesling with its crisp acidity and fruity notes can be an excellent choice. Riesling complements the sweetness of the apple pie without overpowering it, and the wine's bright acidity can cut through the potential richness of the pie, providing a refreshing contrast.