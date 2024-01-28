The Expert Tip For Choosing The Sweetest Apple Pie And Wine Pairing
The right wine paired with apple pie enhances the overall dining experience by complementing the flavors of the dessert and creating a harmonious combination. When selecting a wine to accompany apple pie, it's essential to consider the rich, sweet, and spiced characteristics of the dessert. This choice can sometimes prove overwhelming. So, why not take an expert's advice on the subject? We spoke with Doreen Winkler, a consulting sommelier who has curated the wine lists at many fine eating establishments, including the newly opened Mishik in New York City.
When asked for the perfect wine to pair with a hot apple pie, Winkler opts for sweet varieties. "For apple pie pairing, there are a lot of different options, but a nice sweet German Riesling would be best. This pairing will probably lead to eating more pie and drinking more Riesling," Winkler explains. The flavor profile of a standard Riesling is well-suited for amplifying that of the autumn dessert. "The wine's flavors and texture will mesh well together with an apple pie ... which has notes of red apple, ripe apricot, citrus, and a beautiful texture," Winkler continues. A well-balanced Riesling with its crisp acidity and fruity notes can be an excellent choice. Riesling complements the sweetness of the apple pie without overpowering it, and the wine's bright acidity can cut through the potential richness of the pie, providing a refreshing contrast.
Riesling isn't the only wine that pairs with pie
Though we urge you to take our expert's advice, wine preference can be subjective, and some folks simply don't care for Riesling. There are many other choices. Take, for example, a buttery Chardonnay. This oaky category can work well with apple pie, especially if it has a flaky, buttery crust. The wine's creamy texture and vanilla undertones complement the butteriness of the pie for a delightful pairing. A tawny port can be an excellent choice for those who prefer fortified wines. Port's nutty caramel notes can enhance the flavors of a spiced apple pie. When slightly chilled, it can offset the heat of the steaming pie, creating a delightful juxtaposition of temperatures.
When pairing wine with apple pie, it's essential to consider personal preferences and the specific characteristics of the dessert, such as sweetness and spiciness. Ultimately, the goal is to find a wine that enhances the overall enjoyment of the apple pie without overpowering its distinct flavors. After choosing your perfect dessert pairing, there's nothing left to say but "Cheers!"