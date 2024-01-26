Costco's Latest Cheesecake Is A Cherry Lover's Dream

Costco is known for its wide selection of desserts including birthday cakes, pies, cookies, and even tiramisu. Few of Costco's desserts complement toppings like fresh fruit like a cheesecake. For lovers of a particular fruit, cherries, time might be of the essence to make your next Costco run.

Costco's plain cheesecake typically sells for $16.99 as of 2023, and in the past, Costco has experimented with various toppings such as lemon meringue or even glazed strawberries. However, cherry lovers will have to pay a little bit more to get their hands on Costco's latest creation.

According to a January 2024 Reddit post, Costco has a new "Cherry Topped Cheesecake" with a price point of $22.99. Many users had positive reviews, claiming that the topping was similar to the cherry danishes and calling this item addition "thrilling news." Another commenter added that the cherries "don't taste like cough syrup," while others raved about the tart cherry flavor and claimed the texture "make[s] a better sauce" than strawberries. The price of this classic cherry cheesecake was the only thing that gave some users self-control, claiming that otherwise, they would be buying one all the time. The cheesecake costs may vary depending on your store location since another Instagram account shared the new cherry dessert with a $19.99 price tag.