How Old Neighborhood Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Restaurants are typically remembered for delicious meals and outstanding service, but on "Kitchen Nightmares," it's the exact opposite. The eateries featured on Gordon Ramsay's hit television show stick out to viewers for having abhorrent food, an unbearable staff, and a complete lack of cleanliness. All of this and more is why the third episode of season seven of "Kitchen Nightmares" made the number nine spot in our ranking of the 45 best "Kitchen Nightmares" episodes.

Centered around Old Neighborhood in Arvada, Colorado, the 2014 episode marked Ramsay's first time bringing "KN" to the Centennial State, and boy, was it a doozy. The episode teaser claimed that no changes had been made to the restaurant for 33 years. For 25 of those years, Old Neighborhood operated under the ownership of Randy and Alexa Kowalcyzk. The husband and wife duo ran the front and back of the house, respectively, but neither of them seemed to be very successful at their jobs, as they found themselves $320,000 in debt when filming began.

Peeling wallpaper, cross-contamination, and a well-dressed mannequin named Fiona are just the start of what Ramsay finds at the restaurant deemed "one of the most shocking and filthiest restaurants" the chef had ever seen. "This place feels like it's been closed for the last 10 years," Ramsay says during the cold open, but was he able to help turn things around?