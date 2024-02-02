A Little Food Coloring Goes A Long Way In Your Copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake

As St. Paddy's Day approaches every March, the inevitable excitement begins in anticipation of McDonald's Shamrock Shake. On its face, it's not all that special: It's just a drink made of vanilla ice cream, Shamrock Shake syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. Most of the hysteria stems from its limited-edition nature. Fans know they have only a short window to buy the drink, and then they'll have to wait until next year.

But what if you didn't have to wait? What if you could make your own Shamrock Shake at home anytime you wanted? And what if that shake was even better tasting than McDonald's version? Thanks to Mashed recipe developer Susan Olayinka, you can. "This tends to be a seasonal shake on the McDonald's menu — but with this recipe, you can enjoy it all year around!" she told Mashed. All you need to create her copycat Shamrock Shake is vanilla ice cream, milk, maple syrup, mint extract, and — the secret ingredient — green liquid food coloring. After all, a mint milkshake is always delicious, but if it's not green, it's not a Shamrock Shake.

"The vibrant green color suits the upcoming Spring season that awaits us," Olayinka said. While it may be tempting to turn your shake emerald-colored, a little bit of food coloring goes a long way, and only six drops are needed the make the color pop.