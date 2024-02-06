Costco's Latest Bakery Cookies Are A Chocolate Cranberry Paradise

For those who have visited any Costco bakery, you're aware of the addictive qualities of most of the items. Whether it's the satisfaction of snagging one of Costco's famous pumpkin pies or buying a dozen chocolate chip cookies that are better than Crumbl, the warehouse giant has figured out how to draw in customers with its affordable variety of bakery goods. After striking a chord with customers with white chocolate cranberry bark in the fall of 2023, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the enticing and classic flavor combo is the focus of Costco's newest cookie.

Influencer Laura Lamb, who runs the Instagram account @costcohotfinds, posted the newest find along with a video tip of microwaving a Costco white chocolate cranberry cookie for 15 seconds, adding it's "a trick to get that right out of the oven taste and feel."

Most of the comments were of people eager to try the new cookies, which Lamb confirmed were "so soft that they literally melted in my hands." Others noted they'd already tried the white chocolate and cranberry delight. "These cookies are absolutely delicious!" one person commented. "These are my favorite," said another.