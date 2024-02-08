The Costco Products Being Recalled Over Listeria

The last thing anyone wants to read is that one of their grocery store purchases was recalled due to salmonella, undeclared allergens, E. coli, or listeria. Sadly, we're used to hearing about romaine lettuce getting recalled due to the way it's processed, or ground beef being pulled off shelves because of E. coli or salmonella. The latest recall is due to listeria and has targeted products from Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc., including queso fresco, cotija cheese, and other dairy products, which have also been sold under multiple brand names like 365 Whole Foods Market, Tio Francisco, and Casa Cardenas.

The Costco items recalled are the Southwest Wrap purchased between October 27, 2023, and February 6, 2024; the Chicken Street Taco Kit purchased between January 25 and February 6, 2024; Rojo's 6 Layer Dip purchased between December 27, 2023, and February 6, 2024; Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema purchased between January 19 and February 6, 2024; and the Don Pancho Crema Trio Pack purchased between January 17, 2024, and February 6, 2024. Customers are asked to throw out the items or return them to the store for a full refund.

According to the FDA, listeria is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weak immune systems. A listeria infection puts pregnant women at risk of stillbirths or miscarriages. Healthy people may get symptoms similar to gastroenteritis, with nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, but it's usually temporary.