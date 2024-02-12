Travis Kelce And Others Reveal Their Favorite Super Bowl Snacks

The players in Super Bowl LVIII may not be able to munch on their favorite football snacks today (because they'll be, you know, striving for the Vince Lombardi Trophy), but thanks to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," we can eat them in their honor. Travis Kelce, Fred Warner, Patrick Mahomes, and others shared their preferred Super Bowl treats in a TikTok from the show last night, and we're here to give you the inside scoop so you can dine just like the stars of today's game.

Unsurprisingly, chicken was a big theme amongst both Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players and coaches, with seven of those interviewed coveting it in some form. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce proclaimed wings and pizza to be his favorite game day treats, while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner included wings in his lineup with chips and dip, and San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy professed his love for chicken tenders (honestly, same). But wings aren't just a favorite amongst star players – Kyle Shanahan, the Niners' head coach, also loves pizza with buffalo wings and ranch. (But might we suggest some blue cheese, instead?)