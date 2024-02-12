Travis Kelce And Others Reveal Their Favorite Super Bowl Snacks
The players in Super Bowl LVIII may not be able to munch on their favorite football snacks today (because they'll be, you know, striving for the Vince Lombardi Trophy), but thanks to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," we can eat them in their honor. Travis Kelce, Fred Warner, Patrick Mahomes, and others shared their preferred Super Bowl treats in a TikTok from the show last night, and we're here to give you the inside scoop so you can dine just like the stars of today's game.
Unsurprisingly, chicken was a big theme amongst both Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers players and coaches, with seven of those interviewed coveting it in some form. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce proclaimed wings and pizza to be his favorite game day treats, while 49ers linebacker Fred Warner included wings in his lineup with chips and dip, and San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy professed his love for chicken tenders (honestly, same). But wings aren't just a favorite amongst star players – Kyle Shanahan, the Niners' head coach, also loves pizza with buffalo wings and ranch. (But might we suggest some blue cheese, instead?)
Chicken and cheese are among players' game day favorites
If chicken was the majority favorite of the Super Bowl snacks mentioned, then dishes with cheese were a close runner-up. In Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' case, the appetizers matter more than the main event. "I'm from Texas, so I like queso," Mahomes told "The Late Show." He continued, "I know it's slept-on, but I gotta have a good queso before. That's what I really want to get to." If you're not from The Lone Star State, you may not be aware of the deep-seated love between Texans and their queso — but amidst stories of the dip having been invented in San Antonio in 1900, many of the state's inhabitants consider queso a staple in their diet. Considering that Mahomes is from Tyler, a city in northeast Texas, his game day snack is a reflection of his roots.
But for Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, cheesy flavors are part of the main event. Smith's favorite snack involves Velveeta cheese mix, ground beef, and Rotel – a brand that makes cans of diced tomatoes and green chilies – combined and warmed up. Still other players are devoted to the dishes their families would make for games. Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice's grandma would make a stuffed biscuit with a sloppy Joe inside, "smothered with butter," while 49ers tight end George Kittle's family whipped up barbecued pulled pork, macaroni salad, and chips. "Scoop it all together," Kittle said, adding, "That stuff was fantastic."