Adam Moran: Who Is The Man Behind Beard Meats Food?

Adam Moran is a new and still rising star on the worldwide competitive eating circuit from Leeds, U.K. Turning pro in the 2010s while in his mid-twenties, Moran has since placed highly in major events and won a lot of prize money by virtually inhaling small mountains of fat and calorie-dense junk food. He's also become a fan favorite and a food celebrity because of his engaging persona and online presence.

Moran's self-deprecating wit, long and immaculate beard, and shriek of a catchphrase have served him well as he runs a profile-boosting, skills-boasting YouTube channel called Beard Meats Food. With more than 3.7 million subscribers and well over 1.1 billion views overall, Moran's channel is one of YouTube's most popular of all time among food personalities. Whether he's in a competitive situation or sharing a video documenting a personal challenge to eat gigantic pizzas or as many burgers as possible, the public loves to see Moran eat.

He's more than just a guy who eats an inordinate amount of food though. Moran's story of how he became a competitive eater and self-made media personality is as compelling and exciting as an eating contest. Here's the truth about the man behind the beard behind Beard Meats Food.