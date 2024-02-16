Bahama Breeze Shakes Up New Margarita-Flavored Lip Gloss

Bahama Breeze's Hot Honey Mango Margarita mixes Casamigos Reposado Tequila, mango, hot honey, and bitters. The Dragon Fruit Margarita, on the other hand, blends Patrón Silver Tequila, dragon fruit, key lime, and lemon juices. It's safe to say that both of these drinks combine flavors that would make deliciously appealing lip glosses.

Bahama Breeze may not rank high among people's favorite Caribbean chain restaurants, but where it misses with food, it succeeds with ambiance and drinks. As such, it's unsurprising that, along with dropping lip gloss flavors, it's also offering a National Margarita Day special: classic Margaritas for $2.22 all day long on February 22. Considering the drinks are usually priced between $9 and $14, February 22 will likely be a busy day for Bahama Breeze locations.

The company has been serving up $2.22 margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day for years now, and the reason is quite strategic. Not only is the cocktail one of the chain's most popular drinks, but the day kicks off its Viva La 'Rita celebration, which is essentially a margarita showcase. So go ahead and enjoy a Classic Margarita for a fraction of the price on National Margarita Day, order some tasty lip glosses, and then come back anytime between then and Cinco de Mayo to enjoy live music and one of the many margaritas Bahama Breeze is known for.