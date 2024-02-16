Bahama Breeze Shakes Up New Margarita-Flavored Lip Gloss
The restaurant chain Bahama Breeze often stands apart from the crowd, whether by publishing many of its in-house recipes on its website or creating the two-month tequila party Viva La 'Rita, which just happens to begin on February 22 — National Margarita Day. This year, Bahama Breeze Island Grille is introducing a new way to enjoy the cocktail long after the bar has closed. In partnership with Mizzi Cosmetics, the company is releasing a collection of margarita-flavored lip glosses that you can use anytime, day or night, per info shared with Mashed.
The limited-edition lip glosses will be available at MizziCosmetics.com for $10 each. Flavors include the Classic Margarita with a margarita scent and lime taste, the Dragon Fruit Margarita with lime, lemon, and dragon fruit flavors, and the Hot Honey Mango Margarita, a sweet and spicy lip gloss with a jalapeño kick. Besides aiming to satisfy folks' desire to safely taste their favorite alcoholic beverage all day long, each purchase also serves various non-profits. Mizzi Cosmetics, according to its website, will donate a portion of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and other organizations.
Bahama Breeze is also offering margaritas for $2.22
Bahama Breeze's Hot Honey Mango Margarita mixes Casamigos Reposado Tequila, mango, hot honey, and bitters. The Dragon Fruit Margarita, on the other hand, blends Patrón Silver Tequila, dragon fruit, key lime, and lemon juices. It's safe to say that both of these drinks combine flavors that would make deliciously appealing lip glosses.
Bahama Breeze may not rank high among people's favorite Caribbean chain restaurants, but where it misses with food, it succeeds with ambiance and drinks. As such, it's unsurprising that, along with dropping lip gloss flavors, it's also offering a National Margarita Day special: classic Margaritas for $2.22 all day long on February 22. Considering the drinks are usually priced between $9 and $14, February 22 will likely be a busy day for Bahama Breeze locations.
The company has been serving up $2.22 margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day for years now, and the reason is quite strategic. Not only is the cocktail one of the chain's most popular drinks, but the day kicks off its Viva La 'Rita celebration, which is essentially a margarita showcase. So go ahead and enjoy a Classic Margarita for a fraction of the price on National Margarita Day, order some tasty lip glosses, and then come back anytime between then and Cinco de Mayo to enjoy live music and one of the many margaritas Bahama Breeze is known for.