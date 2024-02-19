Dairy Queen Employees Once Had To Crush The Candy For Blizzards By Hand

Dairy Queen Blizzards are a delicious frozen treat, and these days, they're much easier for employees to make than they once were. What sets Dairy Queen's famous Blizzard apart from other ice cream-adjacent treats are the candy and cookies mixed into the unique soft-serve and milkshake crossover. This wasn't always as simple as you might assume, though. In the past, Dairy Queen employees had to crush the mix-ins up by hand to achieve the perfect consistency.

The first Dairy Queen Blizzards were sold back in 1985, 45 years after the restaurant's first location opened. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before the Blizzard took off. What did take a while was candy companies' willingness to get on board. While broken-up candy bars were vital for making a perfect Blizzard, some candy manufacturers weren't so keen on selling crushed candy to DQ. Others refused to sell bars sans wrappers. This didn't stop Dairy Queen from making Blizzards, of course, but it did mean employees had to do quite a bit more work.