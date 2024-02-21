How France Combats Food Waste In Grocery Stores

In grocery stores, perfectly good food may get tossed simply because it's close to its expiration date or looks imperfect. This contributes to 1.3 billion tons of food getting wasted per year worldwide. Food that sits in landfills harms the environment, and wasted food has the potential to mitigate world hunger. This is why one country has taken extreme measures to address this growing issue.

In 2016, a law went into effect that forces large grocery stores in France to donate their still-consumable food instead of tossing it out. Grocery stores smaller than 4,300 square feet are exempt, so the law only applies to about 2,700 stores in the country. And the government is not afraid to crack down on violators. Stores caught breaking this law are fined the equivalent of $4,000 in U.S. currency, and managers can face up to two years in prison. Through the law, education about food waste and its solutions was also added to the French school curriculum.

The French Federation of Food Banks, which helps bring food from grocery stores to charities, believes the legal effort to reduce food waste and hunger is working. It told PBS News it estimates that the 46,000 tons of food that would have been discarded annually now gets donated to food banks and other charities.