The Canadian Burger King With A Roller Coaster On Its Roof
If you think a fast-food spot where customers can down a burger and fries and then head upstairs to hop on a ride that spins them 'round and 'round is an ill-thought-out concept, then you haven't experienced Frank'N Coaster, a thrill ride that sits atop a Burger King in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
The coaster is part of an adjoining haunted attraction called House of Frankenstein. In 2019, owner Ian Paul and his son James told The Standard that they conceptualized Frank'N Coaster several years before and spent $1 million developing it. While Frank'N Coaster is not part of the restaurant, Paul leaned into the Frankenstein-Burger King mashup for its appeal.
A giant, chained-up Frankenstein's Monster is situated at the front of the building, grimacing as he gets ready to take a bite out of a burger. However, the Whopper-eating Frankenstein is the only nod to Burger King the haunted house attraction incorporates, and the restaurant doesn't offer up any sort of exclusive Frankenstein fare, in case you're wondering. Ironically enough, the monster in Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is almost surely a vegetarian, stating in the 1818 novel, "My food is not that of man. I do not destroy the lamb and the kid to glut my appetite; acorns and berries afford me sufficient nourishment." Perhaps it's an Impossible Whopper.
The Frankenstein Burger King blends in with the area
The 700-foot-long coaster is 25 feet high and towers several stories above Clifton Hill (alternatively known as "the street of fun" because of all the tourist attractions that occupy it), giving riders a unique bird's eye (or monster's eye) view of the area. Frank'N Coaster is also one of a kind. We haven't found any information that disputes the owners' claim that it is Canada's only roller coaster on a roof.
For $15, guests get two laps around the track in one of its four coffin-like cars. However, several riders have complained in online reviews about the ride being too rough (and not in the "fun" roller coaster-kind-of way) and not worth the price, as it's a short ride.
Believe it or not, the Frankenstein Burger King, as it's come to be known, blends in with the tourist area better than a run-of-the-mill fast food joint would because Niagara Falls is bustling with weird attractions, including such oddities as an upside-down house and a flying saucer you can dine in.