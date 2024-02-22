The Canadian Burger King With A Roller Coaster On Its Roof

If you think a fast-food spot where customers can down a burger and fries and then head upstairs to hop on a ride that spins them 'round and 'round is an ill-thought-out concept, then you haven't experienced Frank'N Coaster, a thrill ride that sits atop a Burger King in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The coaster is part of an adjoining haunted attraction called House of Frankenstein. In 2019, owner Ian Paul and his son James told The Standard that they conceptualized Frank'N Coaster several years before and spent $1 million developing it. While Frank'N Coaster is not part of the restaurant, Paul leaned into the Frankenstein-Burger King mashup for its appeal.

A giant, chained-up Frankenstein's Monster is situated at the front of the building, grimacing as he gets ready to take a bite out of a burger. However, the Whopper-eating Frankenstein is the only nod to Burger King the haunted house attraction incorporates, and the restaurant doesn't offer up any sort of exclusive Frankenstein fare, in case you're wondering. Ironically enough, the monster in Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is almost surely a vegetarian, stating in the 1818 novel, "My food is not that of man. I do not destroy the lamb and the kid to glut my appetite; acorns and berries afford me sufficient nourishment." Perhaps it's an Impossible Whopper.