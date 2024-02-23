Why Is Whiskey The Color Of Caramel?

No matter what type of whiskey you get, you can usually count on it having a rich, caramel hue. This may seem confusing, since most spirits tend to be clear unless they've been infused with something else, like in the case of spiced rum or sloe gin. Whiskey can come in all sorts of different flavors, but these aren't what give it that amber sheen.

Whiskey — much like its grain-based counterparts, vodka and gin — is clear after distillation. Its color comes during the aging process, in which the wooden barrel used for storage transfers pigments (as well as its earthy aroma and taste) to the liquid inside. Naturally, this means that, the longer whiskey ages in a barrel, the darker it will be, with shades varying from pale gold to reddish umber to deep treacle.

An even darker whiskey can be achieved through charring, a process in which the barrel is exposed to intense heat for up to a minute, depending on the distiller's preference. Some whiskeys, such as bourbon, are required to be made in a charred barrel, but this process is not universal. Charring is said to heighten the infusion of the wood's sweeter notes, leaving you with an end product that's not only darker but also more flavorful.