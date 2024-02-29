Why Leftover Biscuits Get Soggy, According To Mary Berry

When you have Mary Berry's wealth of culinary experience, you pick up a few pointers when it comes to desserts. Storing biscuits (the English variety, not to be confused with their bready American cousin) requires due care and attention. In particular, one mistake everyone makes when baking biscuits is letting them go soggy in storage.

According to Berry, several factors can cause biscuits to lose their ideal crunchiness. These include storing the biscuits when they are still warm, keeping them in the same container with items such as a cake, placing them "in a moist environment," or if they "contain glace cherries, apricots, etc." The one linking factor is moisture.

Berry mentions this explicitly, stating that when biscuits contain fruits, "the moisture of these seep into the biscuit". This also comes into play when they are stored with cake. When "the biscuits absorb the mixture from the cake" as Berry describes, they absorb moisture as well.