Why You (Probably) Can't Try Taco Bell's 3 New Tajín Menu Items

On Tuesday, February 27, Taco Bell announced a new collaboration with Tajín seasoning. Unfortunately for many of the eatery's fans, however, only a small percentage of them will actually be able to give the limited-time menu items a try.

According to info shared with Mashed, Taco Bell's latest partnership with the chili lime seasoning brand features three new menu additions that are said to be a "sensory journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Mexican-inspired cuisine." The trio will be rolling out exclusively at the Taco Bell located at 2222 Barranca Parkway in Irvine, California, where they will be available until Wednesday, March 6, or while supplies last.

Unsurprisingly, many fans of the chain have already expressed their dismay over the West Coast-exclusive menu launch on social media. "Can you sponsor a trip to Irvine for me, pls?" one person asked on the chain's Instagram post announcing the collaboration. Many other commenters requested that the Tajín menu come to their city next. Fortunately, until these items potentially roll out nationwide, there are still plenty of other big changes coming to Taco Bell in 2024.