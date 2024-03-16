Miso Butter Shrimp Scampi Recipe

Shrimp is an easy protein to make if you need to get dinner on the table quickly, thanks to its speedy cooking time. It pairs well with a wide range of flavors, from fiery spice rubs to creamy sauces. Mashed recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares one more idea for this popular shellfish: miso butter shrimp scampi. It's packed with richness from a luscious sauce, which comes together with minimal time and ingredients.

"I love how this dish takes a popular and familiar dish and adds a unique and savory twist," Vergara says. "The miso has such a complex and umami flavor, which [is] complemented by the other ingredients." A few key elements keep the sauce pleasantly balanced. "The deep miso flavor is lightened up a bit with the white wine, a touch of sweetness from the mirin, and the acidic punch from the lemon," Vergara explains. You'll want to grab a crusty baguette to mop up the sauce or boil some noodles to toss with this savory shrimp dish.