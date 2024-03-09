How, Exactly, Do You Clean A Knife Block?

You may be tempted to call it a day after cleaning your block inside and out, but using a bleach solvent to sanitize shouldn't be overlooked. Thanks to sodium hypochlorite, the hardworking property found in bleach, this process can readily kill unwanted germs on or within your knife block.

An ideal setup includes a container that you can fill with hot water (roughly a gallon) and bleach (approximately ⅓ cup), that is large enough to fully submerge your knife block for 60 seconds. After a minute, remove your knife block from the bleach mixture, and again run your block under clean water. Once the sanitization is over, you can breathe a sigh of relief because your hands-on work is nearly done. The final step in the cleaning process is to let your knife block dry. Find a clean, clear surface where your damp block can sit and dry overnight, then confirm that your block is fully dry before putting your knives back.

While this process is more involved than a quick wipe-down, you only really need to do a deep clean once a month or so. However, if the experience leaves you feeling inspired to disinfect, there are always more kitchen gadgets and gear to deep clean for your most sparkling (and germ-free) kitchen yet.