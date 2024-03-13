How Long Can You Freeze Leftover Lasagna For Without It Going Bad?

Is there any better leftover staple than a big batch of lasagna? Whipping one up at the start of the week and storing it for later is an ideal strategy for busy households, particularly because of how well it keeps. When describing how to make her easy lasagna, Mashed recipe developer Maren Epstein shared that a batch "should last five days in the fridge, but you can freeze it for up to six months."

This is a seriously long storage time, and it gives you a great fallback option if you forget to pick something up at the store (or if you just really don't feel like cooking something fresh). Because lasagna pairs well with many easy-to-make sides like salads, garlic bread, or asparagus, your meal can vary night by night depending on your mood.

Even with that six-month window, though, it's wise to check if your frozen lasagna is still good before you reheat it. If you notice signs of freezer burn, such as dry spots or discoloration, it likely won't be as tasty the second time around. Mold, in particular, shouldn't be trifled with, so if you see any, toss the food immediately. Other signs that your lasagna has gone bad can appear after thawing, such as a sour smell or a slimy texture. If you spot either of these features, you're better off avoiding the dish.