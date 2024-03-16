Signs Hardee's Might Not Be Around Much Longer

Everyone has an opinion on their favorite fast food chain. For many, the drive-through window gives them a nostalgic memory of their childhood, or a quick and easy choice when cooking isn't an option. Hardee's is at the top of the list for many in the Southeast and Midwest. Founded in 1960 in Greenville, North Carolina by Wilber Hardee, when milkshakes were just 20 cents, the franchise has now grown to over 1,800 U.S. stores and locations across 13 countries. The Hardee's menu is known for having a little bit of everything, from lunch and dinner favorites like chicken fingers and burgers to breakfast options, including an array of biscuit sandwiches. However, take-out connoisseurs might be upset to know that Hardee's may not be around much longer to satisfy their cravings.

As impressive as 1,800 stores is, Hardee's used to have over 3,100 — stores have slowly closed since CKE Restaurants acquired the company in 1997. Here are reasons why Hardee's might be in danger of biting the dust.