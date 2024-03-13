Turn Strawberries Into Multicolored Easter Treats With Just 2 Ingredients

When you think of chocolate-covered strawberries, your mind likely wanders to Valentine's Day and romance. However, with the help of white chocolate and food coloring, they can be delicious Easter treats. The key difference is the additional step of mixing some pastels to coat the fruit. These Easter strawberries make for adorable garnishes on your Easter desserts or can be served on their own.

Consider this your warning: You might need a lot of bowls, depending on how colorful you want your strawberries to be. Food coloring can be pretty strong, so use tiny amounts if you want those baby blues and pinks. A little goes a long way! When it comes to food coloring, choose one that's oil-based. Because chocolate contains oil, it's easier for an oil-based dye to bind to it.

Using white chocolate to coat strawberries may seem strange, but its high cocoa butter content ensures a smoother finish. If you're used to using milk or dark chocolate, keep an eye on the time and temperature. White chocolate has a lower melting point (99 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit) than both. If you aren't a huge fan of white chocolate, you can switch it out for yogurt. Yogurt takes dye just as well and is thicker, making it easier to dip and set without smearing.