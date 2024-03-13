Turn Strawberries Into Multicolored Easter Treats With Just 2 Ingredients
When you think of chocolate-covered strawberries, your mind likely wanders to Valentine's Day and romance. However, with the help of white chocolate and food coloring, they can be delicious Easter treats. The key difference is the additional step of mixing some pastels to coat the fruit. These Easter strawberries make for adorable garnishes on your Easter desserts or can be served on their own.
Consider this your warning: You might need a lot of bowls, depending on how colorful you want your strawberries to be. Food coloring can be pretty strong, so use tiny amounts if you want those baby blues and pinks. A little goes a long way! When it comes to food coloring, choose one that's oil-based. Because chocolate contains oil, it's easier for an oil-based dye to bind to it.
Using white chocolate to coat strawberries may seem strange, but its high cocoa butter content ensures a smoother finish. If you're used to using milk or dark chocolate, keep an eye on the time and temperature. White chocolate has a lower melting point (99 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit) than both. If you aren't a huge fan of white chocolate, you can switch it out for yogurt. Yogurt takes dye just as well and is thicker, making it easier to dip and set without smearing.
Prep your Easter strawberries for a smooth coating
Whether you're using white chocolate or yogurt, it's important to properly prepare your strawberries, especially if you've spent time creating a design you're proud of. Make sure your strawberries are dry before you dip them. Pat them with a paper towel to remove moisture and help the coating stick to the fruit. Let them set at room temperature or in the fridge. However, this may require some extra planning to make sure you melt the right color of chocolate at the right time. Using a mixture of white chocolate and yogurt can help, particularly if you want to incorporate patterns into your design. Because yogurt doesn't need to be melted, it can sit patiently in the fridge until you're ready to dye and apply it to the set white chocolate. Lay your Easter strawberries out on a sheet of baking parchment. This will help catch any excess moisture from the fruit.
When the strawberries are ready for decorating, you can dip, paint, or pipe to your heart's content. If you don't have a piping bag, cut a small hole in the corner of a sandwich bag and pour your melted chocolate or yogurt into it after dyeing. For smaller, more intricate designs, or if you want to draw lines through a layer, use a toothpick.