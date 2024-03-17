How Long Is Jelly Good For After Opening It?

Jelly is one of the most versatile spreads to have on hand. Jelly's classic flavors satisfy sweet cravings and can add a tart bite to savory dishes. However, as with many condiments, it's not often finished quickly once opened. Luckily, depending on whether you canned it at home or bought it from the store, the shelf life of jelly is pretty long.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), all properly canned foods will generally last 12 months in the pantry unopened as long as they are stored in a dark spot. Once opened, you can safely keep jelly in the pantry at room temperature for about one week. Jelly is full of sugar, a natural preservative, and when high sugar content is coupled with high acidity, it's much harder for mold and bacteria to thrive. Unfortunately, there are still microorganisms accustomed to sugar that will develop over time. To extend the growth time of bacteria and avoid the separation of ingredients, it's best to include jelly along with other foods you should be refrigerating.