IHS 2024: Bizarre Kitchen Products That Will Surely Surprise You

The Inspired Home Show is taking place in Chicago from March 17 through 19 at the McCormick Place convention center. This event gives countless home goods and kitchenware brands the floor to show off their latest creations. With so many products being showcased, there's no shortage of eye-catching and eyebrow-raising wares. From corn kernel removers to a device that lets you draw with sugar, the Inspired Home Show will have a slew of bizarre, niche kitchen products on display this year.

Mashed has compiled a list of some of the strangest kitchen items that will be present. While most of these won't serve an everyday purpose for a majority of users, they may still be fun to experiment with. Whether you're looking for a fun gift for the home cooks in your life or you consider yourself a kitchen gear fanatic, these unique creations are sure to turn some heads.