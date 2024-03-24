16 Chocolate Brands With Highest Quality Ingredients

Some people go for wine, others choose pizza, but nothing brings pure, unadulterated joy on a rough day quite like chocolate. But not all chocolate bars are built equal. Tasty though they are, plenty of popular treats come with lengthy ingredient lists that feel more concerning once the sugar high ends.

Fortunately, it doesn't have to be that way. While the candy bars at the grocery store checkout typically fall into the former category, there are a growing number of brands utilizing high-quality ingredients. Typically, these will use a high percentage of cacao, real vanilla, and very little else, unlike a lot of the mainstream names that stuff bars with not-so-healthy additions such as high-fructose corn syrup, added sugar, and artificial colors (if you're wondering what we're talking about, just take a look at the back of a Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups packet).

There's a reason why this kind of chocolate is so popular: it's delicious. However, if you're in the market for some next-level chocolate, we're pleased to tell you that there's no shortage of brands that taste just as good and use higher-quality ingredients. Drawing on our own infinite experience in the world of snacking — and with careful scrutiny of each brand's ingredient list, which we'll get into later — we've put together a list of 16 of the best brands for your next sweet feast.