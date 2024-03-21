Is Trader Joe's Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Easter is fast approaching, and for many, preparations are already underway, with the traditional Easter ham ordered and egg-decorating kits at the ready. Even so, a last-minute grocery trip is sometimes needed. Whether you want to pick up a last-minute bouquet of tulips or have a Sunday grocery shopping day ritual, it's important to know which stores are going to be open so you can plan accordingly. Therefore, you may be wondering if the fan-favorite grocery store Trader Joe's will be open for Easter 2024.

The good news is yes, Trader Joe's will be open. According to an announcement from the company on TraderJoes.com, Trader Joe's will be open on March 31, 2024, and with regular hours, so you don't have to worry about doors closing early. There is one exception: Trader Joe's in Portland, Maine, will not be open on Easter Sunday, though no reason is given. So, for Trader Joe's lovers outside of Portland, you can still plan to pick up your last-minute Easter dinner ingredients and goodies on March 31.