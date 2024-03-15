Celebrity Cookware Products That Will Be Featured At IHS 2024

Food media mogul Martha Stewart will be sharing a variety of pots and pans made with different materials and in multiple colors at the Inspired Home Show. Specifically, she'll be displaying a handful of cookware sets that belong to her Martha Stewart line. There will be a handful of 10-piece cookware sets at the show that include pots, pans, skillets, and more. These sets include combinations of stainless steel, ceramic nonstick, tri-ply copper, and aluminum.

Two Dutch ovens are included: The first is the Eastholm enameled cast iron, five-quart Dutch oven, which may prove useful for larger one-pot meals eaten by the whole family. The other is Stewart's Gatwick enameled cast iron Dutch oven, a traditional item more suited for classic uses like baking bread, simmering stews, and more. Rounding out the selection is some enameled cast iron cookware. This collection takes its country-style inspiration from Stewart's residence in Bedford, New York. The line also includes a gold-rimmed dinnerware set, some mixing bowls, various storage containers, a collection of serveware, and glasses — both stemmed and stemless.

The Everyday line by Stewart will make an appearance at the Inspired Home Show, as well. This brand will be offering cookware for everyday use in eight- and 10-piece sets, a carbon steel bakeware set, a gingham dinnerware and serveware collection, a selection of kitchen tools and gadgets, and — last but not least — stainless steel knives with a wooden block to hold them.