Mountain Dew Is Continuing Its 20th Bajaversary With 2 Brand New Flavors

While Mountain Dew is a classic soda that many people know and love, it's hard to compete with the cult-favorite Baja Blast variety that has been a beloved Taco Bell offering in the U.S. for the past 20 years. In celebration of Baja Blast's 20th Bajaversary, Mountain Dew's parent company, PepsiCo, recently announced that the citrusy, tropical beverage would be available on store shelves for the entirety of 2024 — an unprecedented move for the company,

The truth is that Mountain Dew Baja Blast has earned an iconic spot in pop culture, and consumers simply want more options. Fortunately, that's exactly what they're getting. According to a press release, Mountain Dew is continuing its Bajaversary by rolling out two brand-new flavors nationwide: Laguna Lemonade and Point Break Punch.

Laguna Lemonade Baja Blast has notes of mango, while Point Break Punch consists of familiar tropical fruit punch flavors. There are different sizes to purchase as well, from 20-ounce individual bottles to 12-ounce packs, ranging in count from 12 to 28 cans. These varieties are currently on store shelves but only for a limited time, so if they sound like something you'll love, don't wait around.