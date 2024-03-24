Why An Expert Says Skip Canned Cocktails And Focus On Bartending Skills

Canned cocktails are a convenient way to unwind after a long day, but you can also bring these classic mixed drinks to a party or on vacation. Instead of acquiring all the ingredients for the various drinks you want to make, the premade cans do all the prep work for you. However, as with most convenience items, packaged adult beverages won't taste quite as good as fresh.

Cutting corners inevitably impacts the quality. That's why alcohol experts recommend ditching the canned cocktails altogether and investing your time in a few bartending tricks. According to Lexi Parker, the lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club, popular cocktails like the Moscow mule, mai tai, espresso martini, old-fashioned, and ranch water are going to be superior in flavor when made by hand.

The reasoning is that consumers can adjust the ratios of each drink, avoid preservatives, and use the highest quality products in their at-home cocktails. Fresh ingredients aside, Parker stresses the temperature component of handmade drinks, noting that consumers can factor in the correct amount of ice for "proper dilution in a fresh cocktail."