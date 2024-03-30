Rich Espresso Hot Chocolate Recipe
This rich, indulgent drink, made by recipe developer Milena Manolova, is the perfect marriage of two beloved flavors: smooth, creamy chocolate and bold, aromatic espresso. It's a match made in heaven for anyone who loves coffee and chocolate, and a perfect twist on a classic winter warmer. The sweet, creamy hot chocolate provides the perfect base for the robust, slightly bitter espresso, creating a complex and satisfying drink that's both comforting and delicious. The creamy, light whipped cream is like a cloud floating on top of your mug!
If you've never tried espresso hot chocolate before, you're in for a real treat. It's the perfect hot drink to cozy up on a cold winter night or serve as a festive treat at a holiday party. It's also a great pick-me-up on a busy afternoon or a delicious way to start the day on a chilly morning.
This espresso hot chocolate is easy to make. All you need are six simple ingredients. Whip up some heavy cream, then heat the milk with the chocolate, sugar, and vanilla, add the espresso, and voila! You've got a delicious, decadent drink in just a few minutes. If you want to get really fancy, sprinkle some shaved chocolate or cocoa powder on top.
Gather all the ingredients for the rich espresso hot chocolate
You need 6 simple ingredients to make this super delicious espresso hot chocolate: milk, heavy whipping cream, espresso, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and semi-sweet chocolate.
Step 1: Whip the cream
In a bowl, whip the heavy cream for about 1 to 2 minutes or until thick using a hand mixer or a whisk. Be careful not to overwhip the cream.
Step 2: Heat the ingredients
In a saucepan, combine the milk, sugar, chocolate, and vanilla. Cook on medium heat for about 3 minutes or until the chocolate is melted.
Step 3: Add the espresso
Remove from heat and add the espresso.
Step 4: Pour into mugs
Pour the espresso hot chocolate into mugs.
Step 5: Add the whipped cream on top
Top with whipped cream.
Step 6: Garnish with shaved chocolаte or cacao powder
Garnish with shaved chocolate or cacao powder, if desired.
How do I avoid overwhipping cream?
Here are some simple tips on how to avoid overwhipped cream. Make sure your heavy cream is well-chilled before you start whipping. Cold cream whips up faster and holds its shape better than warm cream. Whip the cream on medium speed until it just starts to thicken, then increase the speed to medium-high until soft peaks form. Don't walk away from your mixer while it's whipping the cream. Stop beating as soon as the peaks hold their shape; if you keep going, you risk overwhipping the cream. Another option is, once the cream starts to thicken, to finish whipping by hand using a whisk. This way you have more control and can avoid overwhipping the cream.
If the whipped cream is just starting to look grainy or lumpy, you may be able to save it by adding a little more cream. This will help to smooth out the texture and bring the cream back to a softer consistency. If you're sweetening your whipped cream, add the sugar gradually as you whip rather than all at once. This will help the cream maintain its structure and prevent it from deflating.
What kinds of chocolate can I use in hot chocolate?
For the best flavor and texture, use high-quality chocolate. Semi-sweet chocolate is my personal favorite, striking a nice balance between sweet and bitter. If you prefer a more intense, slightly bitter flavor, use dark chocolate with a high cacao percentage (70% or higher). This will give your hot chocolate a deep, complex flavor.
For a sweeter, creamier hot chocolate, go for milk chocolate. Though you might want to omit adding sugar, as milk chocolate is much sweeter than semi-sweet. If you're feeling adventurous, try using a spicy chocolate bar with chile peppers or other spices. This will give the hot chocolate a warm, spicy kick perfect for a cold day.
You can use either chopped chocolate or chocolate chips in the hot chocolate, but there are a few reasons why chopped gives a better result. Chopped chocolate melts more evenly for a smoother texture. Chopping up a chocolate bar allows you to control the quality of the chocolate, whereas chocolate chips can vary in quality and may contain stabilizers that affect the texture and flavor of the hot chocolate. A chocolate bar can be shaved or grated on top of your hot chocolate for a beautiful, decorative touch not possible with chocolate chips, but you can sprinkle chips as-is on top. While chocolate chips will still work in a pinch if that's all you have on hand, using chopped chocolate will give you a more luxurious, higher-quality hot chocolate.
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 cups milk
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 3 ounces chopped semi-sweet chocolate
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 ounces espresso
- Shaved chocolate, for garnish
- Cacao powder, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|198
|Total Fat
|14.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|30.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|15.4 g
|Sodium
|44.1 mg
|Protein
|3.7 g