Rich Espresso Hot Chocolate Recipe

This rich, indulgent drink, made by recipe developer Milena Manolova, is the perfect marriage of two beloved flavors: smooth, creamy chocolate and bold, aromatic espresso. It's a match made in heaven for anyone who loves coffee and chocolate, and a perfect twist on a classic winter warmer. The sweet, creamy hot chocolate provides the perfect base for the robust, slightly bitter espresso, creating a complex and satisfying drink that's both comforting and delicious. The creamy, light whipped cream is like a cloud floating on top of your mug!

If you've never tried espresso hot chocolate before, you're in for a real treat. It's the perfect hot drink to cozy up on a cold winter night or serve as a festive treat at a holiday party. It's also a great pick-me-up on a busy afternoon or a delicious way to start the day on a chilly morning.

This espresso hot chocolate is easy to make. All you need are six simple ingredients. Whip up some heavy cream, then heat the milk with the chocolate, sugar, and vanilla, add the espresso, and voila! You've got a delicious, decadent drink in just a few minutes. If you want to get really fancy, sprinkle some shaved chocolate or cocoa powder on top.