The Fun Fuel Lunchables Spin-Off You Probably Forgot About

Few things can compare to the signature combination of a cold pizza Lunchable, Capri Sun, and mystery-flavored Airhead candy. Among other kits such as the meat, cheese, and cracker trio or the mini nachos, Lunchables have maintained their iconic elements over the years. But even the sharpest Lunchable connoisseurs might not recall when the brand stripped the snack packs of their sugary glory in 2003.

Kraft Heinz, the owner of the Lunchables brand, ran a campaign called "Fun Fuel Lunchables." The gimmick of the advertising was the inclusion of elements that Kraft Heinz positioned as better nutritionally. Rather than candy, the desserts became tubes of strawberry yogurt jammers, and 100% fruit juices took the spot of syrupy favorites. The meal replacements came with two of each main course, including tortillas, chicken, and cheese for do-it-yourself chicken wraps or bagel sandwiches.

It all seems a bit ironic considering the heavily processed ingredients in a Lunchable, but the sentiment was in the right place. According to a television commercial and the item's packaging, kids could "fuel up for fun" on four of the main food groups: grains, dairy, meat, and fruit while maintaining the excitement of cracking open a Lunchable box.