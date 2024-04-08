10 Most Expensive Hot Dogs In America

The hot dog is a quintessentially American food, and whether you call it a red hot, a frankfurter, a wiener, or anything else for that matter, there's no denying their popularity Stateside. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) — yes, that's a real thing — Americans consume about 23 billion hot dogs per year. That equates to about 70 hot dogs per American per year.

With so many hot dogs consumed across the country, variety has become the name of the game. Many major cities and regions have developed their unique take on this classic food item, and great hot dogs can be found in every state. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the hot dog dishes dreamed up across the country carry a hefty price tag. While most Americans are used to paying $3 to $6 for a hot dog, you'll have to really ante up if you want to scarf down some of the priciest dogs in the land. So without further ado, here are the 10 of the most expensive hot dogs you can eat across America.